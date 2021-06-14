One of the best sneakers to come out of the Yeezy brand over the last couple of years has been the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380. This is a shoe that has been known for its alien-like aesthetics and with a Boost midsole keeping it together, it has been praised for being so comfortable. A plethora of colorways have made their way to the market over the last year and 2021 has seen a slew of new Yeezy Boost 380 releases. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that even more 380s are planned for the rest of the year, especially in the Fall.

Thanks to Yeezy Mafia, we now have a fresh look at the next 380 model on the docket. In the Instagram post below, you can find what is being described as the "Stone Salt" colorway. The shoe definitely lives up to its name as the Primeknit upper is covered in two different shades of grey. The neutral tones will surely work well during the Fall months, and if you're a fan of the 380, this could very well be a colorway worth adding to your collection.

It is set to release in October of this year, although there is a chance that this could change, so keep it locked to HNHH for any updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this new AdidasYeezy Boost 380, in the comments below.