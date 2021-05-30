Kanye West's efforts with the Adidas Yeezy brand have been greatly appreciated. While many of his designs remain controversial and polarizing, there is no denying the fact that he has helped set trends all while bringing about some change to the sneaker industry. One of his latest efforts is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 which is set to receive a ton of new colorways. Among those offerings is the "Alien Blue" makeup which is set to drop tomorrow.

Thanks to Adidas, we now have the official images for the shoe, which can be seen below. This model is completely made of Primeknit and on the upper, we have some beige knit all while olive is placed on the sides. From there, multiple shades of blue are found on the midsole which is what ultimately leads to the "Alien Blue" nomenclature. It's yet another unique colorway for the Yeezy Boost 360 and we're sure it will be worn a lot throughout the summer months.

Pairs will be made available as of tomorrow, May 31st, via the Confirmed App for $230 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new model, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

