Sneakerheads have been spoiled over these last couple of years as Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand has completely ramped up production on their most infamous silhouettes. West's goal was always to have Yeezys available for everyone and these days, it seems like he is closer to that goal than ever before. One of his more recent models to make its way to the world is the AdidasYeezy Boost 380 and recently, a new colorway was revealed called "Covellite."

In the official images below, you can see that this shoe has a unique upper with numerous shades of blue placed throughout. It's a fairly new motif for a Yeezy sneaker, especially when it comes to the 380. Fans have been asking for more blue Yeezy's over the years so it only makes sense that Kanye would finally come around and deliver for those who have been waiting patiently. Overall, this is gearing up to be a must-have for the collection.

As for the release date, these will officially be coming out on March 15th for a price of $130 USD. While you wait for this shoe to drop, keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest sneaker updates.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas