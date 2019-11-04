For a while, it finally felt as though sneakerheads had been told what the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 would look like although, after a while, it was quickly confirmed that the shoe would be the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380. The first colorway to be revealed of this new silhouette has been dubbed "Alien" and is mostly white with some creamy tints throughout. Over the weekend, we reported on a brand new camo colorway and now, @yeezyseason2 is reporting that a "Mist" offering could be coming in 2020.

As you can see from the post below, the shoe has Adidas' signature primeknit with a chunky midsole that has Boost material deep inside for extra comfort. The shoe has a peculiar coloring as the midsole and primeknit seem to be covered in black with a navy blue tint. From there, the rest of the upper is a mixture of different shades of creamy beige which creates an aesthetic we haven't seen yet from any of the Yeezy shoes so far.

According to the post below, it seems as though these will be dropping early next year although there is no official word yet from Adidas. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.