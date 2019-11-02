Kanye West and Adidas have a number of different Yeezy silhouettes in the pipeline, including the Yeezy Boost 380 that will reportedly make it's retail debut next month in an "Alien" colorway.

According to HouseofHeat, there's also a "Camo" Yeezy Boost 380 in the works. While the kicks have not yet been revealed it is believed that the colorway will look like the mockup shown below.

The Yeezy 380s will reportedly feature circular perforations on the mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2. As is the case with most of Kanye's Yeezy sneakers, Adidas' beloved Boost cushioning sits beneath the silhouette.

The brand has not yet confirmed the "Camo" release, but we expect to learn more details in the near future as 2019 comes to a close. Stay tuned for that, and click here to preview the Yeezy 500 High that's rumored to debut in December.