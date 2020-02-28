Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand has been exploding over the last few years and we mean that in the best way possible. West has focused a lot of his energy on the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 although he has provided fans with a plethora of new silhouettes. One of the best to release so far is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 which has only seen one colorway. Sneakerheads have been clamoring for more offerings and it appears as though Kanye is about to deliver.

Earlier this week, we reported on the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Mist" and how the colorway would drop in March. Today, Yeezy Supply put the reflective version on its website and is saying that it will be released tomorrow, February 29th, for $250 USD. As for the non-reflective version, it is still supposed to drop later this year so be on the lookout for that.

Image via Yeezy Supply

This colorway is certainly unorthodox for a Yeezy but typically, that's what West fans want. Kanye has never been shy to deviate outside the norm and this latest sneaker is a fine example of that. That being said, expect these to be limited and hard to cop. There will be thousands of people trying to get these and it won't be a walk in the park. Previous Yeezy releases tell us this is the case.

