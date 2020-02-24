One of Kanye West's newest Adidas Yeezy silhouettes, the Yeezy Boost 380, is reportedly headed back to retailers next month in a brand new "Mist" colorway. Similar to the "Alien" colorway that debuted in late 2019, the Mist iteration is highlighted by a unique pattern on the primeknit upper, although this time around the Yeezy Boost 380 features several different hues blended together, making for a camo-looking design.

In addition to the varying shades of grey, the “Mist" Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 utilizes yellow-orange detailing and reflective accents throughout. The sneakers also feature circular perforations on the mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2. As is the case with most of Kanye's Yeezy sneakers, Adidas' beloved Boost cushioning sits beneath the silhouette, just above the gum outsole.

Adidas has not officially announced release details but rumors are swirling that the kicks are scheduled to launch on March 25th for the retail price of $230. Check out some additional images in the IG posts embedded below and click here to preview the "Zyon" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.