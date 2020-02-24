Kanye West and Adidas have a number of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways in the stash for later this year, with some reports suggesting there are more than a dozen on deck. Among them, a "Zyon" iteration that will reportedly hit retailers this Summer.

Adidas has not yet confirmed release detailing of the Zyon Yeezy Boost 350 V2 but leaked images give us an idea of what the official colorway might look like.

As seen in the photos that have surfaced thus far, it appears as thought the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zyon" will feature a white primeknit base, highlighted by splashes of grey, black and a reddish brown color. However, as we've come to learn from these early Yeezy leaks, the finished product could look drastically different from these photos so we'll take this information with a grain of salt for now.

Check out some additional looks below