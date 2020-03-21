The second colorway of Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Boost 380 is officially scheduled to release on March 25th, this time without the reflective detailing. Furthermore, Adidas Originals has announced that the "Mist" Yeezy Boost 380 will be available in sizes for the whole family this time around.

Adidas

Just like the reflective "Mist" Yeezy Boost 380 that released exclusively via Yeezy Supply last month, this upcoming release utilizes varying shades of grey along with yellow-orange detailing throughout the primeknit upper. The sneakers also feature circular perforations on the mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2. As is the case with most of Kanye's Yeezy sneakers, Adidas' beloved Boost cushioning sits beneath the silhouette, just above the gum outsole.

Adult sizes will retail for $230 while kids and infant styles check in at $150 and $130, respectively. Continue scrolling for official photos of all three sizes, and click here to preview the upcoming "BLOARF" colorway.

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas