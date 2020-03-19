It's been a slow burn for Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Boost 380 thus far, but rumors are swirling that there are several different colorways on tap for the warmer months on the horizon. Among them, a new orange and blue colorway that figures to be the most colorful concept to date.

The kicks in question have not yet been revealed, but you can get a good idea of what to expect via the mockup embedded below.

The Yeezy Boost 380 was first introduced in late 2019 in a clean, white/grey "Alien" iteration and will soon be followed by a "Mist" colorway that is slated to launch later this month. Each of the kicks are highlighted by the same camo-like primeknit design, accompanied by a series of circular perforations on the mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Stay tuned for a first look at the orange and blue colorway, and click here to preview the other Yeezy 380 that is rumored to drop this summer.

Image Via Yeezy Season 2