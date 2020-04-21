One of the more peculiar AdidasYeezy silhouettes we have seen over the last five years is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380. Originally, this model was pegged as the 350 V3 although eventually, it got its very own number as it was just too different from the other two models in the 350 line. Colorways for this silhouette have been few and far between although we have certainly gotten our fair share of teasers for new offerings. One of those new color schemes is the "Earthly" model which is set to come in a reflective and non-reflective version.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @repgod888, we now have a look at some on-foot images of the "Earthly" colorway. As you can see, the upper is a mixture of orange and blue which makes for a bizarre offering that is dividing the opinions of passionate sneakerheads. Some feel like this is an incredible new direction while others are repulsed by the mixture of colors.

As for the release date, nothing has been confirmed although early reports suggest these could be coming out as soon as June. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest.