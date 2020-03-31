Kanye West has always been at the forefront of innovation with his Yeezy imprint with Adidas. There have been numerous silhouettes to come out of the Yeezy camp over the years and one of the most recent models is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 which debuted with the "Alien" colorway. Over the past couple of months, numerous models have been teased as West is looking to increase the profile of the shoe. We have reported on many of these colorways and now, we have a first look at yet another offering, this time called "Earthly."

The name of the shoe fits its aesthetics perfectly as the upper is covered in orange and brown. The image below courtesy of @yeezyseason2 is a mockup so the final version could certainly be different. In the coming weeks, we will probably start seeing some in-hand photos so stay tuned for that as we will be sure to bring them to you.

This model is being slated for June so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates. The colorway is certainly interesting so if you're looking for something eclectic to add to your collection, these could be a phenomenal option.

