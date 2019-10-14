Kanye West and Adidas have plans to introduce several all-new Yeezy sneakers in the coming weeks, including the Yeezy Boost 700 V3 and the Yeezy Boost 380, which was previously dubbed the Yeezy Boost 350 V3.

According to sneaker sources Yeezy Mafia & @Kickwhoshow, the latter will be making its retail debut in an "Alien" colorway on November 16. The kicks will reportedly retail for $230.

The "Alien" Yeezy Boost 380 is highlighted by a grey primeknit upper with cream white markings throughout and a bulbous Boost midsole beneath it all. Other noticeable details include the circular perforations on the mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Check out the latest on-foot photos in the IG posts embedded below, and click here to preview the upcoming Glow In The Dark Yeezy Boost 700 V3.