Kanye West's AdidasYeezy brand has had itself an incredible 2020 and in 2021, it seems as though the imprint will be ramping up production, tenfold. Kanye has always wanted Yeezys for everyone and with every new release, the brand gets closer to realizing that goal. While it won't be an easy task, everyone over at Adidas is motivated to get the job done and throughout next year, it seems like we will be seeing a whole lot of newer models, including the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380, which debuted earlier this year.

In fact, a brand new colorway has been revealed by the likes of Yeezy Mafia and it has been dubbed "Alien Blue." As you can see in the image below, the sneaker mirrors the original "Alien" colorway although it features a unique new twist. With this new model, the midsole is actually blue, all while green is thrown onto the sides in the midst of the beige upper. This creates a unique look that makes it one of the more interesting 380 models, thus far.

As for the release date, these are expected to drop during the Spring of 2021 although there is no exact timeline. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.