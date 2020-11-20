Kanye West's AdidasYeezy line has been putting in overtime this past year as numerous sneakers have been released. Since around 2017, Kanye has been ramping up his brand's efforts to make Yeezys available for everyone, and so far, it appears to be a fruitful endeavor that has helped turn him into a billionaire. One of the new silhouettes that have been pulling in numbers for Kanye is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 which debuted almost a full year ago. We have seen various colorways hit the market, and with 2020 about to come to a close, West has plenty more up his sleeve.

One of those colorways is the "Lmnte" model which can be seen below. These photos represent the reflective model although there is a non-reflective version dropping, as well. In the images, we can see that the upper is mostly brown, all while yellow is placed on the side panels. From there, we have a gum bottom which helps add another layer to the overall feel of the shoe.

For now, the release date for these remains unknown although you can expect these to drop sometime in December. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates on these.

Image via Adidas

