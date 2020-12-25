Kanye West has cemented himself as one of the biggest names in the sneaker world, over the last five years. Many were skeptical of Kanye's foray into fashion although since becoming a designer and entrepreneur, West has become a billionaire, which means the joke is on those who ever doubted him. The Yeezy brand has been doing big things as of late and perhaps one of the more polarizing creations to come out of Wyoming is the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner.

Kanye has been singing this shoe's praises over the last few years and he is adamant that this is the sneaker that will change everything. It looks like a low-top slipper that takes on the aesthetic of some futuristic crocs. Of course, it was heavily criticized at first but now fans have convinced themselves that they love it. More recently, a high-top version of the Foam Runner was shown off and it can be found, below. As you can see, the shoe still has the croc-like upper although this time around, it resembles a boot.

Based on the photo below, the midsole is quite chunky which means you can expect these to look a bit odd on your feet. Unfortunately, there is no release timeline for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.