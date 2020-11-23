Kanye West's Yeezy brand has been coming through with a plethora of sneakers over the last few years and in 2020 especially, Adidas has been looking to release more sneakers than ever before. While the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has been the main silhouette of the brand for numerous years, Kanye has been promoting a whole host of other models and they seem to get stranger and stranger. Regardless, fans still love these kicks and no matter how wild he gets with it, Kanye will always be supported.

One of the models that have received a polarizing is the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner which had a surprise drop earlier this year. Now, the shoe has been surfacing on social media in a multitude of colorways, with the latest teaser coming from the good folks over at Yeezy Mafia. In the Instagram post below, you can see a Foam Runner that features a brown upper with a blue stripe that appears down the side near the back heel. It's a unique look and based on the comments, fans aren't sure how to feel.

For now, a release date has not been revealed for these, so keep it locked to HNHH for updates. In the meantime, check out this Nike Air Yeezy 2 "MBDTF" sample that resurfaced over the weekend.