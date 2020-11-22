If you're a Kanye West fan, then you probably already know that Kanye's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy officially turned 10 years old today. On social media, fans have been debating which song is the best and whether or not this is truly Kanye's best album. These debates are always an interesting endeavor, although if you're a sneakerhead, this is also a good time to consider his fashion legacy and some of the things he was doing with Nike back in 2010.

Among his best work in the sneaker industry is the Nike Air Yeezy 2 which only dropped in three colorways. While only three made it to the market, there were plenty of samples that got people's attention. One of those samples as the "MBDTF" offering which has now resurfaced on social media thanks to @zsneakerheadz and @mc1snkrs. As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a black upper with snakeskin overlays on the sides. There are some gold lace tips here as well, all while the outsole contains a greenish finish.

This is truly a piece of history and it's a sneaker that many never knew existed. Unfortunately, these will forever be a sample, but if you're a sneaker lover, you can't help but fantasize about what could have been.