When the AdidasYeezy Boost 380 was first unveiled, it came out in a special "Alien" colorway. Since that initial release, the shoe decided to opt for some organic colorways which is a trend that has continued for quite a while now. With the summer season upon us, it appears as though the Yeezy brand is looking to change some things up, and now, we are getting a brand new colorway that has been dubbed "Alien Blue."

Thanks to some brand new images from the Twitter account @Brandon1an, we now have a real sense of what the shoe looks like. Immediately, we are met with a sandy beige primeknit upper all while a more creamy tone is placed near the sides. There is also some grey interspersed throughout the silhouette which definitely adds a nice touch to the overall look of the shoe. As for the midsole, we have two tones of blue which are merged together in an interesting fashion. These blues add some contrast to the overall silhouette and in the end, it makes for a summer-ready offering.

A release date has been set for May 31st although this is certainly subject to change so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an