Kanye West and Adidas reportedly have plans to release three wild looking Yeezy Boost 350 V2s this Holiday season, including the multi-color "Yecheil" colorway as well as a purple-based "Yeshaya" colorway and another glow-in-the-dark joint dubbed "Yeezreel."

According to Yeezy source @YeezyMafia, all three will be available in reflective and non-reflective styles. Adidas has not yet unleashed the official photos, but on-foot images of the reflective "Yecheil" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 have already surfaced on instagram, giving us a good idea of what the kicks will look like before and after the flash hits.

The Yecheil colorway, which stems from the Hebrew name Yechiel meaning 'May God Live,' comes equipped with a black base and a black Boost midsole, supported by red detailing on the upper half, splashes of a greenish yellow on the lower half and hints of blue thrown in for good measure.

Check out some additional images in the IG post embedded below, and stay tuned for the official release details.