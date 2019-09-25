Kanye West and Adidas reportedly have plans to release a trio of eye-catching, biblical Yeezy Boost 350 V2s during the Holiday season, including the multi-color "Yechiel" colorway and a brand new glow-in-the-dark joint called "Yeezreel."

The third pair, dubbed "Yeshaya," will allegedly come equipped with a purple knit upper, highlighted by splashes of yellow on the toe and heel. According to Yeezy source @YeezyMafia, the Yeshaya colorway is slated to launch in January.

For those wondering, Yeshaya was an eighth century Prophet of Israel, and the name means "God is Salvation." Similarly, the Hebrew name Yechiel means "May God live" and Yeezreel (Jezreel) translates to "God will sow." The more you know!

Official images of the Yeshaya Yeezys have not yet surfaced but you can get an idea of what to expect from the first-ever purple 350 V2 in the IG post embedded below. Stay tuned for more release details.