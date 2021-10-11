Throughout Kanye West's time at Adidas, he has come out with a plethora of dope sneakers. One such shoe is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, which has become his most popular and iconic Yeezy model. Over the years, we have seen a whole slew of new colorways hit the market, although, in between, there has been little innovation to the model, as it has always contained the same upper and Boost midsole. Now, it appears as though that is about to change thanks to the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "CMPCT" found below.

According to Yeezy Mafia, this shoe is set to release in December in an inaugural "Slate Blue" color scheme. What is unique about this shoe is that the midsole is still the same old 350 V2 shape you know and love, however, the twist is the upper which is constructed with what looks like a thick sock. The cuff of the shoe is elastic and it is unlike anything we have seen from the Yeezy brand thus far. The sock upper has a blue tone, while the midsole is mostly a brownish-beige.

Official images and exact details for these have yet to be released, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.