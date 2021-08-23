Kanye West is set to have a very big week as it is believed he will be dropping his new album DONDA following a listening party in Chicago. Of course, this could all be yet another bait and switch as Kanye is known to do such things frequently. As for his sneaker likes with Adidas, Yeezys always seem to come out on time, and the releases are often enough to give fans all around the world multiple chances at acquiring some new heat.

His most popular model is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, and this weekend, we are set to receive the "Light" model which will have a UV-sensitive strip on the sides. As for the colorway itself, the shoe is mostly beige with some cream accents all the way throughout. The stripe on the side is meant to turn yellow, and it creates a nice contrast that will look good with whatever you choose to wear during the Fall season.

These kicks are set to be released this Saturday, August 28th for a price of $220 USD through the Adidas Confirmed App. Let us know what you think, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

