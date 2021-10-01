Kanye West has constructed some popular shoes throughout the course of his career, although none of them are as popular as the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The shoe has gone through various eras over the course of the last five years, and even in 2021, the shoe is getting new colorways that differentiate from the past. For instance, Ye has introduced the "MX" series which is filled with shoes that contain swirls all throughout the upper, all while combining various colors.

Recently, Yeezy Mafia gave us the release date to the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "MX Oat," and now, they are back with a first look at the "MX Blue" colorway which is likely to release next year. As you can see in the image below, the shoe has a light blue aesthetic that is covered in various other shades of blue. It makes for a wavy look that is unlike anything the Yeezy brand has ever put forward.

Unfortunately, an exact release date is still unknown although you can expect these to drop sometime in 2022. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates regarding all things sneakers. As always, give us your thoughts on this shoe, in the comments below.

Image via Yeezy Mafia