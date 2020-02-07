Kanye West and Adidas have several different Yeezy Boost 350 V2s on deck for February, including "Tail Light," "Earth" and "Flax" colorways. According to sneaker source Yeezy Mafia, the trio of Yeezys are all scheduled to drop on February 22nd but your ability to cop a pair will depend on where you live.

As seen in the tweet embedded below, each colorway will be releasing in a specific region. For instance, the "Earth" colorway will be available in North and South America, the "Tail Light" in Europe and Russia, and the "Flax" in Asia and Africa.

As a play on the "Taillight" moniker, that particular colorway is highlighted by orange detailing around the heel, mimicking the lights at the back of a car. The rest of the low-top silhouette is treated in a grey primeknit material. Overall, the grey and orange color scheme is reminiscent of the classic "Beluga" colorways as well as the exclusive "True Form" version that debuted in 2019.

The "Earth" version reportedly opts for a soil-like, brown primeknit with a matching translucent streak across the upper and a black sock liner. The "Flax" colorway consists of a beige upper and outsole with a yellow-tinted Boost midsole sandwiched in between.

Continue scrolling for images of all three forthcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, and click here to preview the other styles that'll be dropping this year.