Fans of Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be happen to know that Adidas has no plans to cut production any time soon. In fact, there are already eight different colorways lined up for the Spring season.

According to sneaker source Yeezy Mafia, each of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2s shown below will be dropping in the coming months.

From left to right, the top row consists of the greenish "Desert Sage" colorway, followed by the dark grey "Cinder" iteration as well as "Marsh" and "Earth" styles. Yeezy Mafia notes that the "Marsh" colorway comes equipped with a lime green primeknit, while the "Earth" version opts for a soil-like brown.

The bottom row features "Linen," "Taillight," "Flax" and "Sulfur." The Linen and Flax colorways look very similar, both featuring a light brown or tan primeknit construction. Meanwhile, the "Taillight" boasts the always popular grey primeknit with bright orange detailing about the heel and the "Sulfur" joint is decked out in olive green with a gum outsole.

Release dates have not yet been announced but you can expect each of the eight to drop this Spring. Stay tuned for the official announcement and click here to preview the forthcoming Adidas 700 MNVN.