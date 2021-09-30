Kanye West has made some popular shoes over the years although there is no doubt that his most popular creation thus far is the AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2. Ever since 2016, this shoe has been receiving a ton of new colorways and in recent years, production has ramped up to a pretty remarkable degree. Fans are always looking forward to new offerings, and in 2021, we have seen some interesting colorways make their way to the market.

One of those models has been teased by Yeezy Mafia and it is called "MX Oat." As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a yellow base with some blue and orange highlights placed throughout. This 350 V2 is the first of its kind to have this kind of color blocking, and fans will certainly appreciate the swirl look. There are other models like it on the horizon, and as Yeezy Mafia notes, the Fall and the Winter will be filled with these kinds of models.

As for the "MX Oat," fans can expect it to drop on October 23rd of this year. The details have yet to be confirmed by Adidas, so stay tuned to HNHH for more details. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.