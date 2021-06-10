When it debuted back in 2016, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was an immediate hit and it is easy to see why. It is a nice, comfortable, sleek lifestyle model that lends itself well to neutral colorways that always seem to match whatever outfit you might have on. There are plenty of dope 350 V2s already on the market, although the Yeezy brand constantly updates the shoe and comes through with new offerings. In 2021, Yeezy is launching a whole batch of 350 V2s, and every week, it feels like we are seeing some new teasers online.

Many of these teasers have come straight from Yeezy Mafia who always seems to be ahead of the curb when it comes to the Yeezy news. The latest 350 V2 to be teased by them is the "MX Oat" offering which can be found below. As you can see, this shoe has a yellow base to it while there are blue and orange highlights all the way throughout. This is an aesthetic we have yet to see from the 350 V2 and based on this early image, it seems like the shoe is going to be quite interesting.

It seems like this shoe is being set for an October release although this is subject to change, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.