Kanye West has created some dope shoes over the last decade and perhaps his most popular is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.Adidas is well-aware of just how important this shoe is, and as a result, they have delivered a plethora of new colorways to the market. In 2021 alone, we are supposed to see a whole batch of these offerings make their way to the Confirmed App and Yeezy Supply, which is surely going to please all of the fans out there.

A new model is set to hit the market this summer called "Light." This model has been teased a few times over the past few months although thanks to @Hanzuying on Instagram, we now have some detailed images of the shoe. As you can see, the entire Primeknit upper is covered in light yellow which certainly gives off some of those big "Butter" vibes, which is a shoe that dropped all the way back in 2018. Regardless, this is a cool colorway for the summer and we're sure fans will be excited to perhaps cop a pair.

Full release details on these have yet to be revealed, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.