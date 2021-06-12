Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand is having a huge year so far and with Kanye raking in the billions, it should come as no surprise that he has no plans on slowing down anytime soon. The shoe that has been getting a lot of love so far this year is the AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 which is set to celebrate its fifth birthday in the Fall. There are a ton of new colorways dropping in 2021 and in just a week from now, three more will hit the market in the form of the "Mono Pack."

Here we have a blue, orange, and brown colorways that are named "Mono Ice," "Mono Clay," and "Mono Mist," respectively. All three are made with unique materials and will be regional exclusives. For instance, "Mono Ice" will be available in North America, Latin America, and China. Meanwhile, the "Mono Clay" offering is exclusive to Asia Pacific and China. Finally, the "Mono Mist" colorway will cover Europe, Africa, India, the Middle East, Russia, Ukraine, and China.

If you want to get yourself a pair, you will be able to do so as of Friday, June 18th for $220 USD. Let us know which model is your favorite, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas