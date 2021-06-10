Kanye West has made a huge mark on the sneaker world and one of the silhouettes that have set the trend for the last four years has been the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700. This is the shoe that brought forth the infamous dad shoe era and it hasn't stopped producing new colorways since. Fans are always excited to see what new models Kanye will bring out for the fans, and tomorrow, those sneakerheads will have a brand new colorway to cop.

This new offering is called the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Enflame Amber" and the official images can be found below. As you can see, the upper is mostly covered in some nice beige suede all while the midsole is orange. From there, we have some hints of black all the way throughout while there is also some blue and purple to be had here. While this feels more like a colorway for the Fall, it certainly has some summer potential.

If you want to cop a pair, these will be dropping as of Friday, June 11th for a price of $240 USD. Pairs can be had through the Confirmed App, so make sure you sign up for the release.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas