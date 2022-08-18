Over the last decade or so, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has proven itself to be one of the best sneakers on the market. It is a Yeezy that Kanye keeps going back to, and throughout the last couple of years specifically, we have been subjected to a whole host of new colorways. While a new colorway hasn't been revealed in quite some time, it looks like that has changed with the arrival of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Jade Ash."

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @sneakertigger, we can see a first look at the "Jade Ash" model. This shoe has some nice Fall tones as we get a mostly grey upper, with a black stripe on the side. For the most part, this is your run-of-the-mill neutral color scheme, but it definitely works to perfection on this silhouette.

For now, this sneaker does not have a release date, although you can expect it to drop closer to the fall season. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



