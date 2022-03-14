One of the best new silhouettes of the last 10 years has been the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. This is a model that continues to be a fan favorite, and over the years, it has received a whole plethora of colorways. There seem to be no plans to slow down the production of this shoe, and fans are very content about this reality. In fact, Yeezy Mafia has provided plenty of teasers for fans to enjoy, and the latest will certainly be a people pleaser.

The 350 V2 found below is called "Bone," although it was originally called "Pure Oat." As you can see, the entire upper is covered in some white primeknit, all while the stripe on the side is translucent. It is a very basic colorway, however, if you are a fan of this look, then you will certainly have zero complaints, especially since the Spring and Summer shoe season is officially upon us right now.

As for the release date, it appears as though these will be dropping on Monday, March 21st through the Confirmed app and Adidas.com/Yeezy. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia