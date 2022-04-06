One of the best Yeezy silhouettes of all time is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. This is a shoe that had a ton of iconic colorways between 2016 and 2017, prior to the Yeezy brand going off script and releasing new colorways every single month. One of the best 350 V2 colorways to come out of that era was the "Zebra" model, which can be found down below.

As you can see from the official photos, this shoe quite literally looks like a Zebra. The upper is mostly made of white primeknit, all while the black stripes are placed throughout. From there, the iconic red writing is found on the sides which ultimately helps bring that early 350 V2 aesthetic together. This is a shoe that will forever stand the test of time, and much to the delight of sneakerheads, it is coming back.

If you are interested in copping this new restock, you will be able to get your hands on these as of Saturday, April 9th for a price of $230 USD through the Confirmed App. Of course, getting yourself a pair is not going to be easy, as these restocks tend to be fairly limited. Let us know if you will be getting up early to cop, in the comments section down below.

Image via Adidas

