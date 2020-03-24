Kanye West's efforts with Adidas have culminated in his signature Yeezy brand which continues to be one of the biggest names in sneakers and streetwear. The legendary artist has numerous dope silhouettes on the market but it's clear that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is one of the brand's favorites. There have been numerous new colorways over the last couple of years and in 2019, the Yeezy imprint came through with more colorways than they ever have before.

2020 is poised to be yet another fruitful endeavor for the brand and we have already seen some interesting offerings. Thanks to @yeezyseason2, we now have a mockup of yet another colorway that will supposedly drop in the second half of this year. There is no name for it yet although as you can see from the post below, the shoe has a lavender and black upper.

Overall, this colorway reminds of the "Yecheil" although only in color blocking. Of course, the colors are different but spread out in the same fashion. This will certainly be an interesting model to watch out for and we urge you to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates, as soon as they become available.

In the meantime, let us know what you think about this mockup, in the comments below.