Adidas Originals has confirmed that the next Yeezy sneaker to release will be the "Cinder" Yeezy Boost 350 V2, priced at $220. The stealthy colorway will be available this Saturday, March 21st, via Adidas.com/Yeezy, as well as the Adidas app and select Adidas retailers.

As we know, just about every sneaker shop and boutique will be shutdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but you'll still have an opportunity to cop the Cinder Yeezys through each shop's online store.

Similar to some other Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, this upcoming "Cinder" iteration comes equipped with a combination of black and charcoal throughout the primeknit construction. Additional details include a brown outsole with a splash of yellow detailing, sitting just beneath the beloved Boost cushioning.

