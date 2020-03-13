Kanye West and Adidas reportedly have plans to release a brand new "Linen" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 next month, and it looks to be one of the best colorways in recent memory. The kicks in question appear to have more of a yellow tint than you'd expect from a sneaker bearing the "Linen" moniker, but we're not complaining about how the finished product looks.

As showcased in the newly unveiled on-foot photos, it looks like the "Linen" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will actually come equipped with a yellowish, cream primeknit upper, not unlike some of the other Yeezys that have already released. Reminds me of those delicious toasted almond ice cream bars if we're being completely honest.

What separates this pair from the other neutral toned Yeezys is that light blue sock liner, as well as that reflective steel blue streak that runs across the lateral portion of the silhouette. A specific release date has not yet been announced but rumors suggest the Linen Yeezys will be arriving sometime in April.

Check out some additional in-hand photos below, and click here for a look at the stealth "Cinder" colorway that will be releasing next weekend.