Kanye West's Yeezy brand has grown so much over the last few years. This is a brand that has a ton of offerings and while they are constantly delivering new shoes, there is no doubt that Kanye likes to play the classics. One such classic is the AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 which has gotten a brand new iteration called CMPCT. This sneaker takes the 350 V2 design and gives it a whole new upper all while keeping the silhouette of the bottom half.

The latest colorway to be shown off can be found below. This model is called "Slate Carbon" and from top to bottom we are hit with black tones. From the primeknit to the midsole, these are as stealthy as it gets. There is a bit of brown underneath the upper and it adds a nice bit of contrast that helps take this latest CMPCT colorway to the next level.

If you are hoping to get your hands on these kicks, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, June 4th for a price of $230 USD over at Adidas.com/Yeezy. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

