Kanye West's Yeezy brand is always coming through with some exceptional new kicks, and while the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has mostly dominated the market, that doesn't mean Ye is scared to try new things. In fact, over these past couple of months, we have seen various teasers in regards to the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT, which is a new variation of the sneaker that brings a brand new sock-like look to the upper.

Fans have been intrigued about this new model, and now, the "Slate Red" colorway is getting some official photos. As you can see down below, the entire shoe is covered in red primeknit, all while the midsole is red, as well. There is a little bit of brown poking out on the top, however, the shoe is mostly given a nice overall red look, that is going to draw comparisons to the "Red October" offering that hit the Nike Air Yeezy 2.

At this point, there is no release date for this shoe right now, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, as always, let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Adidas

