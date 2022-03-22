Kanye West's Yeezy brand is easily one of the biggest entities in all of streetwear and sneakers. Whether you like it or not, Yeezy is here to stay for a very long time, and there is no doubt that Kanye takes his signature brand very seriously. With that in mind, he is always looking for the best people to work for him, and today, Yeezy announced a huge hire.

According to a press release, Nur Abbas will now be the head of design for Yeezy. In the past, Abbas was a design director for the ACG line over at Nike, and now with Yeezy, he will work on the shoes, GAP line, and even the Stem Player.

Image via Yeezy

“I’m energized to work with Ye because he cares so deeply about design and moving culture forward,” Abbas said in a statement to WWD. “At Yeezy and Gap, I’ve met some of the most talented people and teams, and I’m looking forward to working with them all to extend this new creative vision to the world.”

This is certainly a huge hire for the Yeezy brand, and we are looking forward to seeing what Abbas does, in the near future.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

[Via]