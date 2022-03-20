Back in 2017, at the height of Yeezy hype, Kanye West unleashed a teaser for a brand new silhouette called the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700. The initial colorway for this shoe was quite vibrant, and for the most part, sneakerheads absolutely hated it. In the eyes of many, these kicks looked like some sort of off-brand Walmart shoe that would be worn by dads while they mowed the lawn in something comfortable. Much like most Yeezy silhouettes, the shoe grew on people, and eventually, the Yeezy 700 led to a massive dad shoe revolution that saw every single high-fashion brand develop its own version of the infamously chunky shoe.

Since 2017, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 has received a plethora of incredible colorways, although there are currently five that stick out in our minds as the best ones. From OG classics to some new favorites, there is no denying that this model has some heat to its name, and in the coming years, the library of offerings is only going to grow. With that being said, here are the top 5 Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 colorways, so far.

5. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Bright Blue"

Image via Adidas

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Bright Blue" is the most recent colorway on this list, although it makes the cut for good reason. There are a ton of neutral versions of the 700, however, this particular model takes bold blues on the top, and merges them with a fiery orange midsole that immediately jumps out at your face. There are also some nice black overlays on top here, and when you add some of that nice teal into the mix, you get a nice model that has plenty of contrast. Sure, it might not hit like some of the OG colorways, but it definitely deserves its shine amongst the rest of the kicks here.

4. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Mauve"

Image via Adidas

When it comes to the "Mauve" colorway, this was a model that fans weren't sure about, at first. It was the second-ever colorway of the Yeezy Boost 700, and at the time, there was still some skepticism over whether or not this was a good silhouette. In the end, however, this became a classic thanks to the neon yellow markings on the midsole, as well as the purple and neutral suede overlays that were placed on the upper. It is a shoe that is perfect for the Fall and Winter seasons, which is an aesthetic choice that has followed the Yeezy brand ever since the release of this sneaker just a few years ago.

3. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Sun"

Image via Adidas

Going back to more recent colorways now, this is easily the boldest colorway on our list. When a shoe is called "Sun," you better expect it to contain some pretty vibrant colors, and that is exactly what this model provided us with. From the yellow upper to the light orange midsole, this was a sneaker that quite literally brought the heat. Fans immediately gravitated towards it when it came out, and even today, this is a great shoe for those hot summer months. Of course, there will be some out there who feel like it is too much, but considering the fact that this came out during a time when Yeezy was obsessed with brown and beige, you have to give these some sort of props.

2. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Inertia"

Image via Adidas

One of the best colorways from the early days of the 700 is the "Inertia" offering. This is easily the cleanest colorway on our list, and when these came out, many sneakerheads finally clued in as to why this silhouette is so special. From the light grey aesthetic all throughout the upper to the subtle peach highlights on the side, this is the type of model that is perfect in Spring and Summer. To this day, it is one of the most beloved and sought-after 700s. Unfortunately, restocks have been few and far between, but hopefully, that changes one day as we would love to see these make a nice little comeback.

1. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner"

Image via Adidas

Ah yes, the "Wave Runner." To be fair, this was always going to be a given in terms of our rankings. Who can forget the very first time they saw the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" teased online. As we noted above, you probably thought these were atrocious, however, over time, you came to the conclusion that these were actually quite fantastic. From the white upper to teal highlights and even the orange on the midsole, this colorway is a true classic in the Yeezy lore. In fact, some might say that this is the greatest Yeezy of all time. It started a massive trend in the sneaker industry, and on a basic level, it just looks really good. With that being said, making this the number one entry on our list was a no-brainer.

Let us know which Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 colorway is your favorite, in the comments section below.