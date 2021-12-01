Kanye West's most popular Yeezy sneaker thus far has been the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Dozens of colorways for this shoe have been released over the years, and even more, are on the horizon. For years, the shoe has had a very distinguished Primeknit upper, although, the shoe is now going to get an update with the CMPCT variation. This new iteration of the sneaker replaces the previous upper with a more sock-like one that is sure to get some sneakerheads curious.

As for the inaugural colorway of the shoe, we have been met with this "Slate Blue" offering, which can be found down below. The sneaker has a unique geometric pattern to it that sees a blue base with some grey highlights placed on top. This model of the 350 V2 has the midsole you have all come to know and love, so there is certainly some consistency present from the OG.

A release date isn't far away as these are slated to drop this Monday, December 6th for a price of $220 USD. This should come as great news for sneakerheads, who will now get to cop a brand new version of a Yeezy classic. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

