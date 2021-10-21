After earlier reports built anticipation around a never-before-seen AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2, the "MX Oat", it seems the shoe is officially set to release within the week. The new Yeezy Boost colorway was announced via the Three Stripes brand themselves via Twitter, along with additional images of the shoe, with confirmed drop dates in select countries.

The all-new version of the famous Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features a unique, Primeknit multicolored pattern, that aesthetically deviates from the standard Boost 350 V2 design. Specifics on the "MX Oat" include a primary, yellow-tan colorway making up the shoe's base color, with a translucent stripe running down the side of the new Yeezy Boost. Other details include the new Primeknit pattern, which features multicolored streaks of orange, blue, and yellow that run throughout the shoe, different from prior Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles. Additionally, the "MX Oat" sits atop the standard Boost cushioning on its midsole, with lightly-toned tan laces that bring the colorway together.

The Kanye West-designed shoe was originally estimated to release in the fall, and this week, Adidas confirms those prior reports. The "MX Oat" is officially set to drop this Saturday, October 23rd, available for purchase at adidas.com/yeezy, in North America and Europe, as well as on the Adidas app in other select countries. The shoe is also expected to sell at a retail price of $220.

Check out the latest images of the "MX Oat" below, and be sure to stay updated with HNHH for other anticipated Yeezy drops, coming soon.

Image via Adidas

