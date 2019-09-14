Adidas will be releasing several Yeezys in the coming days and weeks, including multiple reflective and non-reflective Yeezy Boost 350 V2s.

Among the Yeezys on tap for September is an all-new "Cloud White" colorway, which is officially slated to launch on September 21 in adult's, kid's and infant's sizes.

As the name suggests, the kicks come equipped with a predominately white primeknit upper along with a milky white midsole covering the beloved boost cushioning. In other words, they will be just as difficult to keep clean as the popular "Cream White" Yeezys. There's also a more limited, reflective rendition which is scheduled to launch on September 19, just days before the non-reflective pair hits retailers.

Additionally, two unique Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways - dubbed "Yecheil" and "Yeehu" - are rumored to arrive before the end of the year. Click here for more details on those rumored Yeezy releases.

Continue scrolling through for some additional images of the reflective and non-reflective Cloud White Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cloud White/Adidas

