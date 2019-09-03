Adidas will be releasing several Yeezys in the month of September, including multiple reflective and non-reflective Yeezy Boost 350 V2s.

Among the Yeezys on tap for the coming weeks is an all-new "Cloud White" colorway, which will be just as difficult to keep clean as the popular "Cream White" Yeezys.

As the name suggests, the kicks come equipped with a predominately white primeknit upper along with a milky white midsole covering the beloved boost cushioning. The reflective rendition is officially slated to launch on September 19, followed by the non-reflective iteration on September 21. Both of the kicks will retail for $220, but the reflective joint will be much more limited.

Additionally, two unique Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways - dubbed "Yecheil" and "Yeehu" - are rumored to arrive before the end of the year. Click here for more details on those rumored Yeezy releases.

Continue scrolling through for some additional images of the reflective and non-reflective Cloud White Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cloud White/Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cloud White/Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cloud White/Adidas