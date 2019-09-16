The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be returning to retailers in two new colorways over the next week, including the "Cloud White" iteration set to release on Saturday, and the "Citrin" 350 V2, confirmed to release on September 23.

Just like the Cloud Whites the Citrin colorway will be available in sizes for the whole family, with adult sizes retailing for $220.

The kicks will be available at all major retailers, including the Foot Locker family of brands, such as Footaction, Eastbay, Finish Line and Champs Sports, as well as Adidas.com, Dick's Sporting Goods and other locations.

A reflective version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Citrin" is also in the works, but they will be much more limited than the non-reflective colorway.

Continue scrolling for some additional images and release procedures.

