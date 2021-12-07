One of Kanye West's greatest sneakers is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The shoe debuted all the way back in 2016 and since that time, the shoe has enjoyed a plethora of colorways and millions of pairs sold. The first-ever 350 V2 colorway was the grey and orange "Beluga" model which continues to be one of the best in terms of the 350 V2s expansive library. With the shoe turning five years old this year, Yeezy is going back to its roots, as the 350 V2 will now return in the "Beluga" colorway, with a twist.

Today, Adidas revealed the official photos of the "Beluga Reflective" which is the same color scheme you all know and love, but with reflective elements all throughout the upper. The grey Primeknit and orange stripe are all here, but now, there will be certain elements that will light up depending on the conditions. This is something that fans have wanted for a while now, so it's good to see Adidas and Yeezy deliver in a big way.

A release date for the shoe is still unknown, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

