Kanye West's best contribution to the sneaker world has to be the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. This is a shoe that came out all the way back in 2016 and since that time, it has received a ton of great colorways that fans still love to purchase. Over the last few months, the brand has been trying to innovate when it comes to the 350 V2, although, according to Yeezy Mafia, it appears as though the silhouette might be going back to its roots.

Everyone remembers the Black Friday colorways which had a black primeknit upper with a colored stripe on the sides. This is a formula that always proved to be successful, and in the Spring of 2022, this look is going to make a comeback through the "Dazzling Blue" offering.

As you can see in the images below, this shoe has a blue stripe on the side of a black upper. It is a very clean look that fans are certainly going to be interested in. After all, fans were begging for a colorway like this back in 2016, and now, they are finally getting it.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these, as soon as they become available. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas