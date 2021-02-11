For four years now, the bread and butter of the Adidas Yeezy brand has been the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. If you're a sneakerhead, then you have probably owned a pair of these at some point in your life. Back in 2016 and 2017, the shoe was putting out hit after hit when it came to new colorways, and since that time, Kanye West has been flooding the market with an abundance of models that look very similar to the last. Regardless, the silhouette always sells out, and now, yet another 350 V2 is on the way.

This latest colorway is called "Ash Stone," and as you can see from the official images below, it has the perfect color scheme for the Fall months. The shoe has a mixture of beige tones all throughout the primeknit upper, meanwhile, the stripe on the side is orange, which gives the shoe that iconic "Beluga" look that longtime fans will immediately recognize. Overall, it's a clean colorway and one that many will be familiar with.

The offering is supposed to drop later this month although an exact date has yet to be revealed. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these.

Image via Adidas

