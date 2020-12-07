Kanye West's Yeezy brand with Adidas has turned into a billion-dollar enterprise over the last few years and it's easy to see how. Yeezys are some of the most culturally relevant sneakers in the world, and fans are always prepared to shell out some money in order to get their hands on some pairs. Perhaps one of the most hyped-up Yeezys ever is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" which debuted in early 2017. Over the past few years, there have been some restocks, and now, yet another is on the horizon.

Today, Adidas confirmed the existence of this restock, although it's going to be a regional exclusive. In the tweet below, you can see that these will only be restocked in Europe and Latin America, which means those in North America will have to miss out. To be fair, America has been over-represented in the sneaker space, so missing out on one restock won't hurt anyone.

As for the date of this restock, it will be taking place on Thursday, December 10th, so if you're in one of the selected regions, be sure to have your wallets ready in just a few days. This restock is set to be limited, which means grabbing a pair won't be easy.

Tell us your favorite 350 V2 colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas